    Marine Corps Special Duty Assignments

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Maj. Jordan Cochran 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    Marines with Marine Manpower Enlisted Assignments explain the Special Duty Assignments Marines are eligible to volunteer for. The three SDA's that the Marine Corps offers are Marine Security Guard Detachment Commander, Marine Corps Recruiting Duty and Marine Corps Drill Instructor Duty. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang T Do)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 14:02
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    Monitors
    SDA
    Special Duty Assignment
    MMEA
    M&RA

