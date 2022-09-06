Marine Corps Special Duty Assignments

Marines with Marine Manpower Enlisted Assignments explain the Special Duty Assignments Marines are eligible to volunteer for. The three SDA's that the Marine Corps offers are Marine Security Guard Detachment Commander, Marine Corps Recruiting Duty and Marine Corps Drill Instructor Duty. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang T Do)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 14:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846647
|VIRIN:
|220609-M-EC297-218
|Filename:
|DOD_109046934
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
