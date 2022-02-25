Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Going Out With a Bang

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Simone Lara 

    79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Herrera, combat engineer, 578th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, detonates the last cratering charge of his career on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on February 25, 2022. Herrera was given the honor of detonating the last cratering charge of the day surrounding by his fellow engineers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Simone Lara)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    combat engineers
    National Guard
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Cal Guard
    79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    578th Brigade Engineer Battalion

