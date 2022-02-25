Going Out With a Bang

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Herrera, combat engineer, 578th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, detonates the last cratering charge of his career on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on February 25, 2022. Herrera was given the honor of detonating the last cratering charge of the day surrounding by his fellow engineers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Simone Lara)