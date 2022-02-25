Going Out With a Bang

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Herrera, combat engineer, 578th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, detonates the last cratering charge of his career on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on February 25, 2022. Herrera was given the honor of detonating the last cratering charge of the day surrounding by his fellow engineers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Simone Lara)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846646
|VIRIN:
|220225-Z-DK442-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_109046932
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
