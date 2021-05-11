Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASI: Competition with China- PLA Overall Organization

    FT MCNAIR, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    This video is part of CASI's "Competition with China" series. The video covers the general organization of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Opinions, conclusions, and recommendations expressed or implied within are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the Air University, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any other U.S. government agency. Cleared for public release: distribution unlimited.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846645
    VIRIN: 211105-O-WQ596-968
    Filename: DOD_109046845
    Length: 00:27:04
    Location: FT MCNAIR, DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    China
    PRC
    PLA

