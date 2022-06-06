Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nexus Rising - Social Media

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    The California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, California Army National Guard's 49th Military Police Brigade, and Air Force Reserve’s 349th Air Mobility Wing participate in Nexus Rising, a joint combat readiness exercise that challenges Airmen and Soldiers to effectively deploy and operate in a contested, degraded environment.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nexus Rising - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    49th Military Police Brigade
    national guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    349th Air Mobility Wing

