Nexus Rising - Social Media

The California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, California Army National Guard's 49th Military Police Brigade, and Air Force Reserve’s 349th Air Mobility Wing participate in Nexus Rising, a joint combat readiness exercise that challenges Airmen and Soldiers to effectively deploy and operate in a contested, degraded environment.
|06.06.2022
Date Posted: 06.09.2022
|Package
