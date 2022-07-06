Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Crane holds Battle of Midway Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Jeff M. Nagan 

    Naval Support Activity Crane

    On June 7, 2022, Naval Support Activity Crane held its Battle of Midway Ceremony at the Lakeview Conference Center. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony marked a return of what is typically an annual event, honoring the historic battle that turned the tide of World War II.

    The Battle fo Midway Ceremony featured remarks from guest speaker Retired Army Colonel Paul Schmidt, who is the Chief of Staff to the Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration at Indiana University.

    The event concluded with a wreath laying on Lake Greenwood, a 900-acre lake within Naval Support Activity Crane, along with the playing of Taps in honor of the 362 U.S. service members who perished during the Battle of Midway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846640
    VIRIN: 220607-N-DA087-001
    Filename: DOD_109046769
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, IN, US
    Hometown: CRANE, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Crane holds Battle of Midway Ceremony, by Jeff M. Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Battle of Midway
    Naval Support Activity Crane
    NSA Crane
    Team Crane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT