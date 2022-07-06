NSA Crane holds Battle of Midway Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 7, 2022, Naval Support Activity Crane held its Battle of Midway Ceremony at the Lakeview Conference Center. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony marked a return of what is typically an annual event, honoring the historic battle that turned the tide of World War II.



The Battle fo Midway Ceremony featured remarks from guest speaker Retired Army Colonel Paul Schmidt, who is the Chief of Staff to the Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration at Indiana University.



The event concluded with a wreath laying on Lake Greenwood, a 900-acre lake within Naval Support Activity Crane, along with the playing of Taps in honor of the 362 U.S. service members who perished during the Battle of Midway.