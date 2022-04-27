Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates Juneteenth

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Washington, a Storekeeper assigned to the Surface Forces Logistics Center at the U.S. Coast Guard Baltimore Yard, shares a message about the significance of Juneteenth at Coast Guard Sector-Maryland National Capital Region, April 27, 2022. The celebration of Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MD, US

    uscg
    Juneteenth
    emancipation

