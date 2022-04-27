U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Washington, a Storekeeper assigned to the Surface Forces Logistics Center at the U.S. Coast Guard Baltimore Yard, shares a message about the significance of Juneteenth at Coast Guard Sector-Maryland National Capital Region, April 27, 2022. The celebration of Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 12:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846636
|VIRIN:
|220427-G-VP451-471
|Filename:
|DOD_109046700
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard celebrates Juneteenth, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
