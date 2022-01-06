Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery CoC & CoR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846628" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery held its Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremonies at Forward Operating Site Adazi, on June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Artillery is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)