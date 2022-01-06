Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery CoC & CoR

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery held its Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremonies at Forward Operating Site Adazi, on June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Artillery is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846628
    VIRIN: 220601-A-MM593-213
    Filename: DOD_109046633
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery CoC & CoR, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

