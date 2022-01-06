Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery CoC & CoR

The Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery held its Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremonies at Forward Operating Site Adazi, on June 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Artillery is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)
|06.01.2022
|06.09.2022 12:48
|Package
|846628
|220601-A-MM593-213
|DOD_109046633
|00:01:11
|ADAZI, LV
|0
|0
