A Minute for Safety: Ground Guiding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846626" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing rules and regulations saves lives and money.



Using a ground guide is an important part of safety in and around vehicles in the Iowa Army National Guard. From 2010-2019 there were 3,751 tactical vehicle accidents that resulted in the deaths of 123 servicemembers in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. When in doubt, use a ground guide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)