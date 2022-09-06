June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing rules and regulations saves lives and money.
Using a ground guide is an important part of safety in and around vehicles in the Iowa Army National Guard. From 2010-2019 there were 3,751 tactical vehicle accidents that resulted in the deaths of 123 servicemembers in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. When in doubt, use a ground guide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
This work, A Minute for Safety: Ground Guiding, by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
