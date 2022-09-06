Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Minute for Safety: Ground Guiding

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing rules and regulations saves lives and money.

    Using a ground guide is an important part of safety in and around vehicles in the Iowa Army National Guard. From 2010-2019 there were 3,751 tactical vehicle accidents that resulted in the deaths of 123 servicemembers in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. When in doubt, use a ground guide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 14:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846626
    VIRIN: 220609-A-TN401-553
    Filename: DOD_109046606
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US 

    TAGS

    Ground Guide
    Iowa National Guard
    Soldiers
    National Safety Month
    Safety Practices
    U.S. Combat Readiness Center

