    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony (Full Recording)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assumes command of 2nd MLG at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846623
    VIRIN: 220608-M-TT434-1001
    Filename: DOD_109046600
    Length: 00:41:51
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony (Full Recording), by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    Camp Lejeune
    Change of Command
    USNORTHCOMM

