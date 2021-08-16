Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Chatham B-Roll

    CHATHAM, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Members of Coast Guard Station Chatham conducting two-boat and BECCE training while underway in Chatham, Massachusetts, August 16, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846603
    VIRIN: 210816-G-HT254-948
    Filename: DOD_109046441
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: CHATHAM, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Chatham B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    qualification
    underway
    routine
    training
    two boat

