Members of Coast Guard Station Chatham conducting two-boat and BECCE training while underway in Chatham, Massachusetts, August 16, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846603
|VIRIN:
|210816-G-HT254-948
|Filename:
|DOD_109046441
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|CHATHAM, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Station Chatham B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
