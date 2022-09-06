Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: D-Day 78, Esports Champs, Nutrition Kitchen

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Airmen join D-Day 78th anniversary commemorations honoring those who gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy, Air Force Gaming takes home the trophy in the inaugural Armed Forces Esports Championship, and a new video series, called “Nutrition Kitchen,” aims to inspire service members to eat healthier.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:31
    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: D-Day 78, Esports Champs, Nutrition Kitchen, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

