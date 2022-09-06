In this week’s look around the Air Force, Airmen join D-Day 78th anniversary commemorations honoring those who gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy, Air Force Gaming takes home the trophy in the inaugural Armed Forces Esports Championship, and a new video series, called “Nutrition Kitchen,” aims to inspire service members to eat healthier.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846600
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-JH807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109046435
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: D-Day 78, Esports Champs, Nutrition Kitchen, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
