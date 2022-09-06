Defense Official Addresses Conference

David A. Honey, deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies-Chey conference. He will address the implications of scientific innovation trends in Northeast Asia and their potential impact on critical supply chains, the security of the Korean Peninsula, and scientific innovation.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846598
|Filename:
|DOD_109046429
|Length:
|00:10:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
