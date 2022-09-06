Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Addresses Conference

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    David A. Honey, deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies-Chey conference. He will address the implications of scientific innovation trends in Northeast Asia and their potential impact on critical supply chains, the security of the Korean Peninsula, and scientific innovation.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:26
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: US

