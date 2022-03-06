Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cincinnati Bengals Rookies Visit 445th Airlift Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amelia Gillies 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Cincinnati Bengals Rookies Visit 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 846595
    VIRIN: 060322-F-DC371-2000
    Filename: DOD_109046397
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cincinnati Bengals Rookies Visit 445th Airlift Wing, by SSgt Amelia Gillies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bengals
    445th Air Lift Wing
    Cincinnati Bengals
    Wright Patterson AFB
    Wright Patterson Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT