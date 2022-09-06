Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Minute for Safety: Load Security

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing safety rules and regulations saves lives and money.

    Good load security is extremely important for protecting equipment cargo and preventing life-threatening accidents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846589
    VIRIN: 220609-A-KS612-742
    Filename: DOD_109046352
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Soldiers
    National Safety Month
    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center
    Load Security
    Safety Practices

