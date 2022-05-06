Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sanitized 173rd D-Day Commemoration 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. MERE EGLISE, 50, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    Community Members, World War II Veterans, and Service Members from every component gathered in Normandy, France to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 07:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 846570
    VIRIN: 220605-A-HJ965-561
    Filename: DOD_109046111
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ST. MERE EGLISE, 50, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sanitized 173rd D-Day Commemoration 2022, by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Normandy
    World War II
    Airborne
    D-Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT