Community Members, World War II Veterans, and Service Members from every component gathered in Normandy, France to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 07:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|846569
|VIRIN:
|220605-A-HJ965-165
|Filename:
|DOD_109046109
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ST. MERE EGLISE, 50, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd D-Day Commemoration 2022, by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT