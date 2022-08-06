Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presence Patrol

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing conducts a presence patrol mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. Presence patrol missions demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition’s commitment to promoting reginal stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846567
    VIRIN: 220608-F-HX271-7001
    Filename: DOD_109046099
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presence Patrol, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    B52
    Presence Patrol
    KC135
    1CTCS
    weeklyvideos

