    U.S. Soldiers maintain battle positions during exercise Combined Resolve 17.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5-7 Calvary Squadron, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division maintain battle positions during exercise Combined Resolve 17 in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 8, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 06:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846553
    VIRIN: 220609-A-QM436-1417
    Filename: DOD_109046003
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers maintain battle positions during exercise Combined Resolve 17., by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

