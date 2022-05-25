U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5-7 Calvary Squadron, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division maintain battle positions during exercise Combined Resolve 17 in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 8, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 06:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846553
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-QM436-1417
|Filename:
|DOD_109046003
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers maintain battle positions during exercise Combined Resolve 17., by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
