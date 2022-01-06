Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority - 69th Air Defense Artillery (Version 2)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    This is an alternate and longer version of the Transfer of Authority video for the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. This specific version of the video is what the families of the returning Soldiers will see as they await the arrival of their loved ones. This allows them to access the exact video that they seen moments prior to being reunited with their Soldier(s).

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846542
    VIRIN: 220601-A-MF443-617
    Filename: DOD_109045928
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

