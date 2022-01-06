This is an alternate and longer version of the Transfer of Authority video for the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. This specific version of the video is what the families of the returning Soldiers will see as they await the arrival of their loved ones. This allows them to access the exact video that they seen moments prior to being reunited with their Soldier(s).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846542
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-MF443-617
|Filename:
|DOD_109045928
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Transfer of Authority - 69th Air Defense Artillery (Version 2), by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
