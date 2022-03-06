Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luxembourg Fly-In 2022

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    On June 3rd, ambassadors representing 12 NATO nations came to the flight line in civilian Aircraft for the first time in Spangdahlem History.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    NATO
    Spangdahlem
    F-35
    Luxembourg
    Air Force
    Spangdahlem AFN

