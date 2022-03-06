On June 3rd, ambassadors representing 12 NATO nations came to the flight line in civilian Aircraft for the first time in Spangdahlem History.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 04:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|846527
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-ME505-323
|Filename:
|DOD_109045790
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Luxembourg Fly-In 2022, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT