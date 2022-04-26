Deep Dive: What's the Deal with Golden Week?

What do children, nature, the Japanese constitution, and 63 years of history have in common? Japan celebrates them all in the same week! Why so many holidays at once? Where did the term "Golden Week" come from? And what's with all the carp flags? Find out these answers and more on this episode of Deep Dive!
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|846526
|VIRIN:
|220426-N-BD319-098
|Filename:
|DOD_109045780
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
