    Deep Dive: What's the Deal with Golden Week?

    JAPAN

    04.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    What do children, nature, the Japanese constitution, and 63 years of history have in common? Japan celebrates them all in the same week! Why so many holidays at once? Where did the term "Golden Week" come from? And what's with all the carp flags? Find out these answers and more on this episode of Deep Dive!

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846526
    VIRIN: 220426-N-BD319-098
    Filename: DOD_109045780
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deep Dive: What's the Deal with Golden Week?, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Culture
    Golden Week

