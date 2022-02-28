Many cultures and religions have a creation myth; the symbolic narrative of how the world came to be. But how many of them involve invisible gods, a fire baby, and fighting off the denizens of the underworld with peaches? Find out more on this week's Deep Dive!
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|846520
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-BD319-293
|Filename:
|DOD_109045745
|Length:
|00:09:35
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deep Dive: The Japanese Creation Myth, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS
