Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deep Dive: The Japanese Creation Myth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Many cultures and religions have a creation myth; the symbolic narrative of how the world came to be. But how many of them involve invisible gods, a fire baby, and fighting off the denizens of the underworld with peaches? Find out more on this week's Deep Dive!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846520
    VIRIN: 220228-N-BD319-293
    Filename: DOD_109045745
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deep Dive: The Japanese Creation Myth, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    History
    Creation Myth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT