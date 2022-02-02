You've heard about them on the news. You've seen them talked about on social media. Back in March of 2021, the first NFT listed at an auction sold for $69 million, launching them into the mainstream... but what exactly ARE NFTs, and how do they work? Find out on today's Deep Dive!
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|846518
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-BD319-044
|Filename:
|DOD_109045742
|Length:
|00:09:20
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deep Dive: NFTs Explained, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
