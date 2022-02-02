Deep Dive: NFTs Explained

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846518" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

You've heard about them on the news. You've seen them talked about on social media. Back in March of 2021, the first NFT listed at an auction sold for $69 million, launching them into the mainstream... but what exactly ARE NFTs, and how do they work? Find out on today's Deep Dive!