    Unified Command continues response to Spirit of Norfolk fire

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Unified Command and supporting agencies for the Spirit of Norfolk fire continue their efforts to extinguish the fire and salvage the vessel, Jun. 8, 2022. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846501
    VIRIN: 220608-G-HU058-1004
    Filename: DOD_109045459
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Unified Command continues response to Spirit of Norfolk fire, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wargo
    Spirit of Norfolk

