Unified Command continues response to Spirit of Norfolk fire

The Unified Command and supporting agencies for the Spirit of Norfolk fire continue their efforts to extinguish the fire and salvage the vessel, Jun. 8, 2022. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 21:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846501
|VIRIN:
|220608-G-HU058-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109045459
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
