325th Security Forces train with RoboDogs

Members from the 325th Security Forces Squadron simulate a field environment at Tyndall Air Force Base's Silver Flag training site. The exercise allowed defenders to work along side Tyndall's robotic dogs in order to familiarize themselves with system.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846488
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109045098
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
