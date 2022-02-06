Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Security Forces train with RoboDogs

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 325th Security Forces Squadron simulate a field environment at Tyndall Air Force Base's Silver Flag training site. The exercise allowed defenders to work along side Tyndall's robotic dogs in order to familiarize themselves with system.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846488
    VIRIN: 220602-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109045098
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, 325th Security Forces train with RoboDogs, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

