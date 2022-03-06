U.S. veterans participated in an Honor Flight program where they toured the monuments and memorials in Washington D.C. before returning home to Albuquerque, N.M., June 3, 2022. Members from Team Kirtland volunteered to escort the veterans from the plane through the crowd of people welcoming the heroes back.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|846487
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-PM546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109045084
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland welcomes back Honor Flight members, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
