Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kirtland welcomes back Honor Flight members

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. veterans participated in an Honor Flight program where they toured the monuments and memorials in Washington D.C. before returning home to Albuquerque, N.M., June 3, 2022. Members from Team Kirtland volunteered to escort the veterans from the plane through the crowd of people welcoming the heroes back.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 846487
    VIRIN: 220603-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_109045084
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland welcomes back Honor Flight members, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Global Strike Command
    Honor Flight
    Kirtland AFB
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT