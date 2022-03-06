Kirtland welcomes back Honor Flight members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. veterans participated in an Honor Flight program where they toured the monuments and memorials in Washington D.C. before returning home to Albuquerque, N.M., June 3, 2022. Members from Team Kirtland volunteered to escort the veterans from the plane through the crowd of people welcoming the heroes back.