Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-31 Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31 conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, June 8, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility and authority from Col. Shawn M. Basco to Col. Dustin J. Byrum. MAG-31 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846470
    VIRIN: 220608-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_109044866
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-31 Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll, by Pvt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    MCAS Beaufort
    Marine Aircraft Group 31
    MAG-31

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT