MAG-31 Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31 conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, June 8, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility and authority from Col. Shawn M. Basco to Col. Dustin J. Byrum. MAG-31 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)