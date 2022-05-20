Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Garnet Rattler Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    For the first time in 1st Marine Division and I Marine Expeditionary Force history, 11 Marines trained to receive their certifications as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) during Exercise Garnet Rattler 2022 at Saylor Creek Training Range in Grasmere, ID.

    April 11th through 29th, infantry Marines from Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment and prospective JTACs from various units on Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms were trained and tested in various live-fire scenarios.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dana Beesley and Cpl. Timothy Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846466
    VIRIN: 220520-M-M0312-0002
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109044808
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GRASMERE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler Teaser, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    I MEF
    1ST MARDIV
    Garnet Rattler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT