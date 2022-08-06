Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bunch exit interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, talks about military service, the command and the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846460
    VIRIN: 220608-F-ZS999-0011
    Filename: DOD_109044741
    Length: 00:15:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: MORRISTOWN, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunch exit interview, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    Bunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT