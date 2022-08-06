Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the CEO Summit

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the CEO Summit to Discuss Progress Made Addressing the Root Causes of Migration, with Particular Focus on the Call to Action for Northern Central America, the Innovative Public-Private Partnership She Launched in May 2021. She will Discuss how the Public and Private Sectors can Further Work Together to Build a Prosperous and Inclusive Future for the People of the Western Hemisphere.

    Los Angeles, CA

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DC, US

    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    CEO Summit

