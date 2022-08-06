video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the CEO Summit to Discuss Progress Made Addressing the Root Causes of Migration, with Particular Focus on the Call to Action for Northern Central America, the Innovative Public-Private Partnership She Launched in May 2021. She will Discuss how the Public and Private Sectors can Further Work Together to Build a Prosperous and Inclusive Future for the People of the Western Hemisphere.



Los Angeles, CA