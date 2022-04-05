Training Tracks: 142nd DSSB Soldiers qualify on the M4

Turn your volume up and squeeze off a round with Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion. "Atlas" Soldiers were on the Fort Bliss Training Complex, May 4, 2022, for M4 rifle qualifying.
The M4 replaced M16 in 2010, and last month the U.S. Army signaled its next change of service rifle by signing a 10-year, $20.4 million contract with Sig Sauer for the XM5 and the XM250 (to replace the SAW). #GunShow #WeWin
