    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Tracks: 142nd DSSB Soldiers qualify on the M4

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Turn your volume up and squeeze off a round with Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion. "Atlas" Soldiers were on the Fort Bliss Training Complex, May 4, 2022, for M4 rifle qualifying.

    The M4 replaced M16 in 2010, and last month the U.S. Army signaled its next change of service rifle by signing a 10-year, $20.4 million contract with Sig Sauer for the XM5 and the XM250 (to replace the SAW). #GunShow #WeWin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846454
    VIRIN: 220504-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220504
    Filename: DOD_109044688
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Tracks: 142nd DSSB Soldiers qualify on the M4, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    M4
    rifle
    army
    training

