U.S. Army Spc. Jillian Bojoh from the 3rd Infantry Division band talks about performing at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 3, 2022. The 3rd ID’s band was one of several performers set up across three stages along the riverbank of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, also known as the Scenic City’s front porch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846448
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-AB240-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_109044562
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Riverbend Festival, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT