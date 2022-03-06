3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Riverbend Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Jillian Bojoh from the 3rd Infantry Division band talks about performing at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 3, 2022. The 3rd ID’s band was one of several performers set up across three stages along the riverbank of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, also known as the Scenic City’s front porch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)