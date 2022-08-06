Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bataan arrives in New York for Fleet Week 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK -- (MAY 25, 2022)
    USS Bataan (LHD-5) arrives at Pier 88 for Fleet Week New York, 2022.
    Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year.U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846446
    VIRIN: 220525-N-YZ252-3000
    Filename: DOD_109044560
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bataan arrives in New York for Fleet Week 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy
    #NavyReserve
    #NYCFleetWeek #NavyOutreach #USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT