Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JKO - Joint Knowledge Online

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    At JKO we provide the joint force with world-class joint training and education products. We work with our partners to understand the training need, and reach a solution to get the right content, delivered in the right way, to meet that need. This may be through self-paced courses available on demand, or hybrid instruction using the VCLASS virtual classroom environment, a small group exercise, an informational video or job aid, or any combination.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846444
    VIRIN: 220315-D-IK183-1001
    Filename: DOD_109044537
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JKO - Joint Knowledge Online, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    JKO
    Joint Knowledge Online
    joint force
    FOGO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT