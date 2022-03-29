Chaplain Michael Zimmer goes to the repair and reclamation shop to learn how the wheels on a KC-135R Stratotanker are kept ready for flights at the 155th Air Refueling Wing.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 13:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|846431
|VIRIN:
|220608-Z-MW698-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109044304
|Length:
|00:08:26
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hustlin Husker Grind, by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT