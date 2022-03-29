Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hustlin Husker Grind

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Chaplain Michael Zimmer goes to the repair and reclamation shop to learn how the wheels on a KC-135R Stratotanker are kept ready for flights at the 155th Air Refueling Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 13:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846431
    VIRIN: 220608-Z-MW698-1001
    Filename: DOD_109044304
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hustlin Husker Grind, by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crew chiefs
    Maintainers
    155th ARW
    Nebraska Air National Guard

