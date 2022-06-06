Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in Tropical Storm Alex

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued three boaters approximately 395 miles southeast of Virginia Beach on June 6, 2022. An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched and the Hercules crew arrived first on scene, located the vessel, observed that their main mast had been broken with the crew on deck signaling with flashlights, and dropped a radio to establish communications. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846421
    VIRIN: 200606-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_109044199
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in Tropical Storm Alex, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    cg
    Bermuda
    Navy

