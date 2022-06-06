Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in Tropical Storm Alex

The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued three boaters approximately 395 miles southeast of Virginia Beach on June 6, 2022. An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched and the Hercules crew arrived first on scene, located the vessel, observed that their main mast had been broken with the crew on deck signaling with flashlights, and dropped a radio to establish communications. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846421
|VIRIN:
|200606-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109044199
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
