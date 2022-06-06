Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in Tropical Storm Alex

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued three boaters approximately 395 miles southeast of Virginia Beach on June 6, 2022. An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched and the Hercules crew arrived first on scene, located the vessel, observed that their main mast had been broken with the crew on deck signaling with flashlights, and dropped a radio to establish communications. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)