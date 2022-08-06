Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Dr. Kathleen Hicks Discusses Advances in AI and Data in the DOD

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Taryn Sammet 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks discusses the department’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and digital solutions to counter advanced threats to U.S. national security.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 10:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846412
    VIRIN: 220608-M-ZY556-276
    Filename: DOD_109044131
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Dr. Kathleen Hicks Discusses Advances in AI and Data in the DOD, by Sgt Taryn Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    AI
    DSD
    Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks

