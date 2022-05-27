Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 CASCOM Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year (Social Media Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command's (CASCOM) Best Squad/ Drill Sergeant of the Year competition was conducted May 22 to May 26, 2022, at Fort Lee, Va. Participants competed in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, weapons qualification range, stress shoot, land navigation, an essay, a 50-question general knowledge assessment, an administrative board and a 12-mile ruck march.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846411
    VIRIN: 220527-O-WA652-205
    Filename: DOD_109044111
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 CASCOM Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year (Social Media Video), by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Best Squad
    Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Combined Arms Support Command
    Sustainment Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT