2022 CASCOM Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year (Social Media Video)

The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command's (CASCOM) Best Squad/ Drill Sergeant of the Year competition was conducted May 22 to May 26, 2022, at Fort Lee, Va. Participants competed in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, weapons qualification range, stress shoot, land navigation, an essay, a 50-question general knowledge assessment, an administrative board and a 12-mile ruck march.