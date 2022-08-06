Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sheppard Show Ep.6: Air Power

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode, we talk about all things Air Power including the importance of NATO and how ENJJPT fits into that locally at Sheppard, a pathway to wings, and Top Gun. Guests are LT CJ "Horns" Smith and Col. Stephan "Slammer" Kleinheyer from the 80th Operations Group. Send it!

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:38
    Video ID: 846410
    VIRIN: 220608-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109044096
    Length: 00:31:43
    Location: TX, US

    Aviation training

    NATO
    Pilot
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Air Power
    Euro Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training

