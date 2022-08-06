The Sheppard Show Ep.6: Air Power

In this episode, we talk about all things Air Power including the importance of NATO and how ENJJPT fits into that locally at Sheppard, a pathway to wings, and Top Gun. Guests are LT CJ "Horns" Smith and Col. Stephan "Slammer" Kleinheyer from the 80th Operations Group. Send it!
|06.08.2022
|06.08.2022 09:38
|Series
|846410
|220608-F-RR907-001
|DOD_109044096
|00:31:43
|TX, US
|1
|1
