Cadets from 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, spent time on the range with their M4A1 Carbines to zero their sights during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022.
Video By: Jackson Huston, CST Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846409
|VIRIN:
|220606-O-MN346-387
|Filename:
|DOD_109044088
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT KNOX , KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Group & Zero | CST 2022 B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT