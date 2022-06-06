Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Group & Zero | CST 2022 B-Roll

    FORT KNOX , KY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, spent time on the range with their M4A1 Carbines to zero their sights during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022.

    Video By: Jackson Huston, CST Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846409
    VIRIN: 220606-O-MN346-387
    Filename: DOD_109044088
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT KNOX , KY, US 

    CST2022
    Cadet Summer Training
    Group and Zero
    Army ROTC
    M4A1 carbine

