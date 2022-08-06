Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Official Discusses Artificial Intelligence

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    John B. Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, talks to Craig Martell, incoming chief of digital and artificial intelligence, about DOD ’s path toward accelerating data and artificial intelligence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:32
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:25:53
    Location: US

