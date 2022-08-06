John B. Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, talks to Craig Martell, incoming chief of digital and artificial intelligence, about DOD ’s path toward accelerating data and artificial intelligence.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 09:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846404
|Filename:
|DOD_109044063
|Length:
|00:25:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DOD Official Discusses Artificial Intelligence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT