    Combatives 2022 Semifinals Camp Casey South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220608-A-DZ781-0008 South Korea (June 8th, 2022) PFC. Karen Pena a U.S. Army Soldier, competes in a combative semifinal match , Camp Casey South Korea. Combative’s is the term for hand-to-hand combat training and techniques within the Army branch of the United States military. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 08:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846401
    VIRIN: 220608-A-DZ781-0008
    Filename: DOD_109043813
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: KR

    This work, Combatives 2022 Semifinals Camp Casey South Korea, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Combatives
    U.S. Army
    Army
    2022

