220608-A-DZ781-0008 South Korea (June 8th, 2022) PFC. Karen Pena a U.S. Army Soldier, competes in a combative semifinal match , Camp Casey South Korea. Combative’s is the term for hand-to-hand combat training and techniques within the Army branch of the United States military. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846401
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-DZ781-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_109043813
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives 2022 Semifinals Camp Casey South Korea, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
