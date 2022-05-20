Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members and DoD Civilians Participate in a College Graduation

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    220520-N-LD903-1001
    NAPLES, Italy (May 20, 2022) A college graduation ceremony being held onboard Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 07:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846400
    VIRIN: 220520-N-LD903-1001
    Filename: DOD_109043803
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Airmen
    College
    Graduation
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Marines

