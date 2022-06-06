World War II veterans, military service members and civilians participate in a 78th D-Day anniversary ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a speech honoring WWII veterans and fallen WWII heroes, and stressing the importance of alliances and defending freedom and liberty.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846395
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-KY598-1086
|Filename:
|DOD_109043730
|Length:
|00:17:33
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 78: Normandy American Cemetery, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
