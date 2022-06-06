Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 78: Normandy American Cemetery

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    World War II veterans, military service members and civilians participate in a 78th D-Day anniversary ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a speech honoring WWII veterans and fallen WWII heroes, and stressing the importance of alliances and defending freedom and liberty.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846395
    VIRIN: 220606-F-KY598-1086
    Filename: DOD_109043730
    Length: 00:17:33
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR 

    This work, D-Day 78: Normandy American Cemetery, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    Normandy
    veterans
    WWII
    DDay
    Normandy American Cemetery
    Gen. Milley

