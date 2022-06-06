D-Day 78: Normandy American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World War II veterans, military service members and civilians participate in a 78th D-Day anniversary ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a speech honoring WWII veterans and fallen WWII heroes, and stressing the importance of alliances and defending freedom and liberty.