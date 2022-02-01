Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy D-Day 2-2022 B-Roll

    ST. MERE EGLISE, 50, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll Package from D-Day weekend festivities in Normandy, France

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846392
    VIRIN: 220605-A-HJ965-929
    Filename: DOD_109043681
    Length: 00:17:32
    Location: ST. MERE EGLISE, 50, FR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Normandy D-Day 2-2022 B-Roll, by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS

    Veteran
    World War 2
    Normandy
    Airborne
    D-Day

