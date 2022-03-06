Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy D-Day 2022 Interviews

    ST. MERE EGLISE, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    Interviewees:

    Spc. Kinsey Stansell - Intelligence Analyst D. Co, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Powers - Command Sgt. Maj 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    Mr. Vincent Speranza - World War II Veteran, U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiments

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846390
    VIRIN: 220603-A-HJ965-177
    Filename: DOD_109043657
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: ST. MERE EGLISE, FR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Veteran
    World War 2
    Airborne
    D-Day
    Normany

