Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and a volunteer from the 501st Combat Support Wing conduct a recovery operation for the remains of a U.S. service member that went down with his plane. This flight occured in June 1944, just days before D-Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 03:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|846387
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109043581
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA recovery operation near London-Stansted, by SrA Jason Cochran and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
