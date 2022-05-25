Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA recovery operation near London-Stansted

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran and Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and a volunteer from the 501st Combat Support Wing conduct a recovery operation for the remains of a U.S. service member that went down with his plane. This flight occured in June 1944, just days before D-Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 03:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 846387
    VIRIN: 220602-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109043581
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA recovery operation near London-Stansted, by SrA Jason Cochran and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501CSW
    OurPromise
    UntilTheyAllComeHome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT