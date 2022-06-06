B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force integration mission, June 6, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 02:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846379
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-WF811-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109043546
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-1B Lancers Support Integration Mission, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
