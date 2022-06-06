B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam after supporting a Bomber Task Force integration mission, June 6, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide valuable opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 02:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846378
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-WF811-5003
|Filename:
|DOD_109043545
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-1B Lancers Support Integration Mission, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
