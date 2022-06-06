Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers Support Integration Mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.06.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam after supporting a Bomber Task Force integration mission, June 6, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide valuable opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 02:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, B-1B Lancers Support Integration Mission, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    BTF

